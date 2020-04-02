Tom Brady Sends Message About His Howard Stern Interview

This is going to be a year of many firsts for Tom Brady, after his huge move from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One of those firsts comes next week.

Next Wednesday, Apr. 8, Brady will have his first interview with Howard Stern. The famous radio shock jock has become one of the world’s best interviewers over the last few decades. He’s sure to get some interesting details about the move out of Brady.

For his part, Brady is indicating that he’ll be in rare form as well. The Patriots quarterback typically followed the Bill Belichick model of saying very little while performing at a high level. We might start to see Brady open up a bit now that he’s moving on to play for the more affable Bruce Arians.

The Florida weather might help as well. Officially previewing his appearance next week, Tom Brady took to twitter to confirm his spot on the The Howard Stern Show. “Warm weather Tom let’s loose… let’s do this @HowardStern,” he tweeted.

Stern’s show broadcasts on SiriusXM. Next week’s interview will be free to listen to though, per the Stern Show Twitter announcement.

Brady leaves New England after 20 seasons, to play for his second franchise ever in Tampa Bay. He signed a two-year, $50 million deal to play for Tampa. Incentives could drive that total up closer to $60 million.

Today, it was reported that he’ll be moving into Derek Jeter’s Tampa-area mansion. This offseason has been pretty wild for both football and non-football reasons, but Brady’s move is easily the most impactful that the league has seen in some time.

[Tom Brady]