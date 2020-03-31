Tampa Bay Releases Cool Tom Brady Hype Video

These are exciting times for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The franchise made the biggest splash of the offseason, signing Tom Brady away from the New England Patriots.

The move signals one thing very clearly: the Buccaneers believe they can compete right now. Brady is incredible for a 42-year old quarterback, but the window is not that wide for the team to compete with him under center. Tampa does have some serious talent around him.

Mike Evans is well established as one of the most dangerous big receivers in football. Chris Godwin emerged as a top-flight weapon himself last year. In his third season in the NFL, he caught 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns. He could be a big-time outlet option for Brady.

To continue the ongoing celebration after signing Tom Brady, the Buccaneers put out a cool hype video about the legendary QB this afternoon. Most Tampa Bay fans probably won’t need to be reminded what he has done during his 20-year career. Still, I assume this is getting plenty of views down in Florida over the next few days.

Brady and Godwin have already established some nice off-field rapport. Godwin is switching from No. 12 to No. 14, to free up Brady’s number for him.

When asked if the legendary quarterback paid Godwin or got him anything else for the number, as is often the case in this situation, his agent said no. Godwin “gave it to him out of respect,” agent Tory Dandy revealed.

In 20 seasons, Brady has six Super Bowl titles, three MVP awards, 74,571 passing yards, and 541 touchdown throws. There’s some serious hardware and pedigree making its way down to Florida ahead of this fall.

[Tampa Bay Buccaneers]