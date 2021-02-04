Tom Brady Identifies Area Of His Game He Wants To Work On

When you’re 43 years old and as accomplished as Tom Brady is, what do you even work on in the offseason?

Well, when you’re as dedicated as Brady, you find something to improve upon, even if it might not be what anyone would expect.

This afternoon, Brady was asked about what he will be focusing on in the coming months after the Super Bowl. Surprisingly, he said his speed.

“I’m going to work on my speed,” Brady said. “I see those guys running around. I’ve got to make a few of those plays.”

This answer raises some eyebrows, because Brady has never been fleet of foot. His pocket presence and movement has always been outstanding, but extending plays and racking up rushing yards isn’t his game.

Still, this answer illustrates the type of player Brady is and why he’s been able to string together such a brilliant resume. The dude never stops working and trying to get better.

That’s why he’s looking for Super Bowl ring No. 7 this weekend. If he gets it, it will be because he beat the Chiefs with his arm and brain though, not his legs.

Maybe next year?