NFL World Is Salivating Over Tom Brady’s Insane Touchdown Pass

When the 43-year-old Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason, critics questioned whether the all-time great could still compete at a high level.

Those doubts were almost completely erased when Brady threw an absolute dime of a touchdown pass on Sunday afternoon against the Raiders.

With under 30 seconds left in the first half, the former Patriots great took a shotgun snap, dropped back, and delivered the ball on a platter for wide receiver Scotty Miller for a late score. The touchdown put the Buccaneers up 21-10 over Las Vegas at halftime.

Take a look at Brady showing the NFL that he’s still got it:

The throw also sent NFL Twitter into a frenzy.

Tom Brady didn't need his defense to get things rolling this week, orchestrating three touchdown drives in the first half against the Raiders to extend their lead to 21-10. The highlight of the half was his 33-yard connection to Scotty Miller, with :25… https://t.co/BlCMbudqAu — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 25, 2020

The timing and placement of this throw is just so, so good pic.twitter.com/UPXZYxozJP — 🎃Trev-Or-Treat 👻 (@TampaBayTre) October 25, 2020

An absolutely incredible deep pass by Tom Brady results in a 33-yard touchdown for Scotty Miller in the back left corner of the end zone. The Bucs improve their lead to 21-10 with less than 30 seconds left in the half. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) October 25, 2020

Brady’s throw certainly validated that he’s worthy of a starting gig in the NFL. Even more so, the touchdown pass showed just how good the Buccaneers can be with Brady at the helm.

Under head coach Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay is off to a 4-2 start in a competitive NFC South. The Buccaneers defense ranks among the NFL’s best and the offense is full of talented weapons. With receivers like Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Rob Gronkowski, and ball carriers like Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette, it’s hard to see Tampa losing many games.

Most recently the Buccaneers found themselves in the news for signing controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown. Tampa Bay offered the free agent a 1-year, $2.5 million deal that the 32-year-old is expected to sign on Monday.

Adding Brown to a talented offense continues to solidify the Bucs as an NFC favorite.

Especially, if Brady keeps delivering throws like the one on Sunday.