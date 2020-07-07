Tom Brady Is ‘Always’ Trying To Replicate 1 Game Performance

For the first time in his career, Tom Brady will be wearing a new uniform when he steps onto the football field.

After 20 years with the New England Patriots, Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When he steps onto the field once again, he’ll be hoping to replicate one game.

On an episode of Apple TV+ series Greatness Code, Brady revealed the one performance he’s always trying to duplicate. It came against the Buffalo Bills when the Patriots won by a final score of 56-10.

The game took place on November 18, 2007 – in the midst of one of the best seasons ever for an NFL team. Here’s what he had to say about his performance, via Boston.com:

“I almost giggle every time I think about that game. Because ever since that game, I’m still trying to get back to that point. Because in so many ways, for me, it was a perfect night. . . . I don’t think many people would ever think about that game when they think about my career. I don’t think people would go, ‘Man, that Sunday night Buffalo Bills game, that was the one.’ But for me, when I think about it — and I’ve got this big catalog of games — I think, ‘Yep, that was the one.'”

So, how did Brady do in that game?

Brady completed 31-of-39 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns. He and wide receiver Randy Moss connected on 10 passes for 128 yards and four touchdowns.

Not a bad game for Brady to try to replicate.