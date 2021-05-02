Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2021 NFL draft without any real needs across the board.

Following the team’s dominant Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buccaneers have been hard at work retaining their top talent. All 22 starters from the Super Bowl will be back on the field in 2021 – something that has never happened.

That mean the team could take a true “best player available” approach to the draft. With that in mind, Tampa Bay selected former Washington star defensive end Joe Tryon with the final pick in the first round.

Later in the draft, the Buccaneers addressed the wide receiver position by selecting former North Texas standout Jaelon Darden. According to a report from NFL Network insider Peter Schrager, Tom Brady is fired up about the pick.

Bruce Arians says Tom Brady's been kept in the loop on the drafting of a QB for weeks. He knew Trask was the pick. And BA's connected with Brady today, and the QB is fired up about the drafting of Jaelon Darden. @nflnetwork — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 1, 2021

Darden is a undersized receiver, but has incredible speed and quickness. He and Tom Brady could be a lethal combination with Darden playing primarily out of the slot.

Tampa Bay also made headlines with the team’s second round selection of former Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. According to Schrager, Brady was aware of the pick before the Buccaneers selected a quarterback.

Trask dominated the SEC during the 2020 season, but struggled in the team’s bowl game against Oklahoma. He’ll have at least a year to learn from the best quarterback to ever step on the field.