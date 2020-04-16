The Spun

Tom Brady Issues Challenge To NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at a press conference.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with the media during a press conference after the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has been the topic of conversation in the NFL this offseason in large part because he left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His latest move though might be even better.

Brady announced on Twitter that he’ll be doing his part to help out with the ALL IN Challenge, which aims to be a large fundraiser for those affected by COVID-19. Several notable people have joined the fight against this virus, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Cuban.

Not only is Brady joining the star-studded group that is doing their best to raise money, he challenged NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to help as well.

“I am all in for coronavirus relief and I hope we can reach our goal of raising $100 million to support the frontline workers, the elderly, the children through some great causes, some great charities,” Brady said. “I want to challenge a few people as well. I also want to challenge you Roger Goodell. I want you to be all in.”

This is a really cool gesture from Brady, who already donated 750,000 meals to support area families, children and senior citizens in Florida.

Hopefully, Brady’s actions will inspire other NFL stars to step up to the plate and help out those in need in the future.

For now though, Goodell is on the clock.

