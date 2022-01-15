Tom Brady, Jalen Hurts Will Make NFL History Tomorrow

Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts will make NFL history this Sunday when their respective teams square off. They will combine to form the largest age gap ever between starting quarterbacks in a postseason game.

Brady continues to defy Father Time and carry the Buccaneers at 44 years old. Hurts, meanwhile, led the Eagles to the playoffs at just 23 years old.

The previous record for largest age difference between starting quarterbacks in a postseason game was actually held by Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. That matchup happened in the AFC Championship in 2019 and Super Bowl in 2021.

While this age gap between Brady and Hurts may not seem significant, it’s clear that Brady will have the edge in terms of feeling comfortable in a playoff setting.

Even though Hurts has never played in an NFL playoff game yet, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians expects big things from the Eagles’ starting quarterback.

“Total command of that offense, really accurate down the field, really improved as a passer,” Arians said of Hurts. “Really knows when to pull it down and knows when to throw it. I’ve seen great growth out of him.”

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Eagles game is at 1 p.m. ET.