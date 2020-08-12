Joe Montana On Tom Brady With The Bucs: “He Just Has To Be Himself”

Tom Brady is making the transition to a new team after establishing himself as an NFL icon with another franchise. Joe Montana knows a little something about that.

In 1993, Montana signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after 14 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite missing much of the previous two seasons with an elbow injury, he immediately stepped in and helped the Chiefs reach the AFC Championship Game in his first year.

The following season, Kansas City was back in the playoffs, where they fell in the first round. Montana’s career was over, but he left Chiefs fans with some fond memories in his short time with the franchise.

“My experience in Kansas City was tremendous. I wouldn’t trade it,” Montana said Wednesday afternoon in an interview with The Spun. “Did I want to leave San Francisco? No, but when I got to Kansas City, I was all-in. The fans were all-in. That’s one of the craziest places to play.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans can only hope Brady does the same. Montana, who announced his role today as an ambassador in Guinness’ partnership with his alma mater Notre Dame, admitted there was a brief adjustment period with his new team, but thinks Brady has the personality to make things work quickly.

“When you get there, it’s always a little nerve-wracking when you first walk in, no matter how much success you’ve had,” Montana said. “You’re in there with a new team. You know some of the guys but you don’t really know them. All he has to do is just be himself. They just want to see that he can still play, and obviously he still can.”

Montana made it clear he thinks Tom Brady has plenty left in the tank and outlined what he expects to see the 43-year-old due in Tampa.

Additionally, Montana said he doesn’t understand why the Patriots let Brady walk in the first place.

“I think what you’re gonna see is him have a little more control of some of the things on the offensive side,” Montana said. “I would imagine that’s why he chose there. I still to this day don’t understand why New England let him get away. It’s not like he was on a downswing. He could be–maybe there’s some things they saw that I haven’t seen.”

The first game of the Tom Brady era with the Bucs will be against the division rival New Orleans Saints on September 13.