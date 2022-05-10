Breaking: Tom Brady Decides On His Job After Football

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouts as he takes the field before Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Whenever Tom Brady decides to officially retire, the legendary quarterback will stay around the game of football. On Tuesday, it was announced that he'll join FOX Sports as their lead analyst.

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at FOX Sports as our lead analyst," the company announced in a statement.

Not only will Brady call FOX's biggest NFL games, he will serve as an ambassador for the network.

So, who will Brady call NFL games with? It turns out he'll be paired up with Kevin Burkhardt, who was recently selected to replace Joe Buck.

Brady will ultimately replace Troy Aikman as FOX's lead analyst.

Lachlan Murdoch, the executive chair and CEO of FOX Corporation, is understandably thrilled about this development.

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season," Murdoch said.

It'll be fascinating to see how Brady performs in the broadcast booth. However, we're not sure when he'll make his broadcasting debut. He's still playing football at an elite level and may want to stick around for a few more seasons.