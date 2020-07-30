Tom Brady Jokes About How He’ll Play Different In Tampa Bay

We know that Tom Brady will suit up for a different this year, but will he also change his playing style? The six-time Super Bowl champion joked about altering the way he plays in Tampa Bay.

For the past two decades, Brady has been an excellent pocket passer. He’ll most likely finish second all-time for passing touchdowns and passing yards.

The league is undoubtedly changing though, and that’s why most of the top quarterbacks in the NFL now are mobile in some capacity. Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson are all capable of making plays off script.

Since the NFL is starting to lean toward dual-threat quarterbacks, Brady believes he might have to adapt – well, sort of. The future Hall of Famer joked on Instagram that 2020 is the “Year of the mobile quarterback.”

Brady’s post on Instagram included a photo of him on the move. He’s not actually going to change his playing style now that he’s in Tampa Bay, but he certainly knows how to use social media to his advantage.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers released an official video of Brady practicing with his teammates. It’ll be fun to see how the veteran quarterback handles a change of scenery this late in his career.

Brady will be accompanied by some new and old faces in Tampa Bay. He’ll get to team up with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, while also having the chance to reunite with Rob Gronkowski.

Tampa Bay fans shouldn’t expect Brady to actually play a different style of football, but he might bring his winning ways to the franchise.