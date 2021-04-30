Tom Brady Jokes About Julian Edelman Joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When Julian Edelman retired from the NFL several weeks back, most fans understandably believed that he was just waiting for the right moment to join Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Tom Brady may have been one of them.

During the NFL’s DraftAThon on Twitch last night, Brady and Edelman made an appearance. With a panel including Kay Adams, Deion Sanders, Kevin Hart, Michael Strahan, Mark Wahlberg and Mariano Rivera in attendance, Brady decided to have some fun at his former teammate’s expense.

“Look we know Julian didn’t retire,” Brady said. “He was just too scared to tell Bill (Belichick) he wants to come to Tampa.”

That got a laugh out of the DraftAThon panel and even Edelman was amused by it. But he quickly corrected Brady, stating that he is going to stay retired and join Viacom (CBS Sports) as an analyst for the upcoming season.

Julian Edelman was one of Tom Brady’s top receivers in New England for the better part of a decade. They won three Super Bowls together, splitting the three Super Bowl MVP awards.

After Brady left following the 2019 season, many thought that Edelman would soon follow him. Considering that Brady managed to coax Rob Gronkowski out of retirement and onto the team, it was a very natural conclusion for fans to draw.

For now, Edelman appears committed to staying retired. But he wouldn’t be the first player to come out of retirement in an analysts job to give the NFL another go.

Will we see Tom Brady and Julian Edelman on the field together one more time?