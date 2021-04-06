Tom Brady Jokes He Has 1 Reason For Not Retiring Yet

Tom Brady showed no sign of slowing down this past season, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a championship in his first year with the club. He’s so productive even at this stage in his career that it’s tough to say when he’ll eventually retire.

Brady, 43, signed an extension with the Buccaneers this offseason to ensure that’ll be the team’s quarterback for at least the next two seasons.

With seven championships already under his belt, there’s not much left for Brady to accomplish. However, he did jokingly reveal what motivates him at this point in his life.

On Tuesday, Brady jokingly tweeted “I honestly just keep playing for the free trips to Disney World.”

Brady’s tweet was in response to a photo of him holding a lightsaber at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

I honestly just keep playing for the free trips to Disney World… https://t.co/PzwWAmFWla — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 6, 2021

Luckily for Brady, he has a great opportunity to earn another free trip to Disney World in 2022. Tampa Bay’s front office managed to keep its Super Bowl roster intact, re-signing Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David, Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin and Ndamukong Suh.

The rest of the NFL is probably getting sick of seeing Brady hoist the Lombardi Trophy, but at this point we should all just sit back and appreciate what he’s been able to accomplish.