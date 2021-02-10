Here Are The Best Jokes About Tom Brady At The Parade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl victory with a parade on the water on Wednesday. Few people, if any, appeared to have a better time than Tom Brady.

Brady, known for his strict nutrition regimen, appeared to let loose on Wednesday afternoon. The seven-time Super Bowl champion celebrated in a way that had him trending on social media.

Video of Brady walking off his boat – while being held up by a friend – went viral on Twitter on Wednesday.

Brady joked about the video, taking to Twitter himself.

Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

Of course, social media was full of jokes about Brady and his Parade Day antics.

Gisele & Tom in about 2 hours: pic.twitter.com/TETIRdJtS2 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 10, 2021

Turns out I’ve been on the TB12 method plenty of times pic.twitter.com/1q4mH3LdSL — chaps (@UncleChaps) February 10, 2021

Apparently I was on the TB12 method all throughout college and didn’t even realize pic.twitter.com/IUWIxZYMFI — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 10, 2021

Downside to the TB12 method. 2 bud lights later and you're away with the fairies. https://t.co/fXIulXjtmn — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) February 10, 2021

Brady wasn’t the only one having fun, obviously.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians also appeared to enjoy himself. The Super Bowl-winning head coach had a blunt message for the rest of the National Football League, too.

“Anybody who says, ‘Run it back.’ B——-,” Arians said to a crowd of Buccaneers fans. “That was Kansas City’s b——-. We going for two. We’re going for two, and we ain’t stopping.”

Tampa Bay is expected to bring most of its Super Bowl roster back in 2021. The Bucs will enter the 2021 season among the favorites to win it all.