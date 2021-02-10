The Spun

Here Are The Best Jokes About Tom Brady At The Parade

Tom Brady at the Super Bowl parade.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates their Super Bowl LV victory with the Vince Lombardi trophy during a boat parade through the city on February 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl victory with a parade on the water on Wednesday. Few people, if any, appeared to have a better time than Tom Brady.

Brady, known for his strict nutrition regimen, appeared to let loose on Wednesday afternoon. The seven-time Super Bowl champion celebrated in a way that had him trending on social media.

Video of Brady walking off his boat – while being held up by a friend – went viral on Twitter on Wednesday.

Brady joked about the video, taking to Twitter himself.

Of course, social media was full of jokes about Brady and his Parade Day antics.

Brady wasn’t the only one having fun, obviously.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians also appeared to enjoy himself. The Super Bowl-winning head coach had a blunt message for the rest of the National Football League, too.

“Anybody who says, ‘Run it back.’ B——-,” Arians said to a crowd of Buccaneers fans. “That was Kansas City’s b——-. We going for two. We’re going for two, and we ain’t stopping.”

Tampa Bay is expected to bring most of its Super Bowl roster back in 2021. The Bucs will enter the 2021 season among the favorites to win it all.


