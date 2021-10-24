Tom Brady, Justin Fields Will Make NFL History Today

Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Justin Fields will make history in multiple ways during today’s game between the Buccaneers and the Bears.

Firstly, the age gap between the 44-year-old Brady and 22-year-old rookie Fields is the largest in NFL history. Secondly, and perhaps more noteworthy, this will be the first time that Brady has ever started against an Ohio State product at quarterback in his career.

“I’m not going to say anything too inflammatory about Ohio State,” Brady said last week, when asked about facing Fields. “I’ll have my time. When it’s Michigan State week (for Michigan), those are the guys I can kind of go after. That’s interesting, why is there not a lot of Ohio State quarterbacks in the pros? A lot of Michigan guys over the years, not a lot of Ohio State guys.”

Not much Brady can say, given the state of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry these days. He did manage a slight dig at the Buckeyes though at the end of those quotes.

As for Fields, he’ll go from facing an all-time great in Aaron Rodgers last weekend to going against the GOAT in Brady this week. Tough back-to-back tests for the No. 11 overall pick.

“Tom Brady’s been in this league a long time, and it’s just awesome to see him still playing when he doesn’t have anything else to prove,” Fields said this week, via 247Sports. “I mean, he’s won six, seven Super Bowl rings. So just seeing him still playing without anything else to prove, I mean, that just shows you how much he loves the game. So, of course, he’s a great quarterback and will most likely go down as the greatest quarterback of all time, in NFL history.”

The Bucs and Bears will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET today. Brady will be looking to avenge one of Tampa Bay’s five regular season losses in 2020.