Tom Brady Has Honest Comment About “Pretty Serious” Knee Surgery

Despite winning Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to claim his seventh ring, Tom Brady’s 2020 wasn’t always filled with sunshine and rainbows. He recently revealed that he dealt with a “pretty serious” knee issue this past season.

In an interview with HODINKEE Radio, Brady admitted that he had to undergo “pretty serious knee surgery” this offseason. He noted that it was his first knee surgery in about 12 years – when he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1 of the 2008 season.

As a result, Brady has been doing a lot of intense offseason training in order to prepare for the 2021 season. He’s been rehabbing for over six weeks as of the interview.

“I had a pretty serious knee surgery this offseason, which is the first surgery I’ve had in about 12 years,” Brady said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I was really interested to see how it was going to go, because last year it just took a lot. Every week I was kind of tending to my knee, and I thought I would love to see a season where I can focus on some other strength stuff that I want to do, some other technique stuff where I’m not just focused on protecting my knee all the time.

“So It’s been pretty intense this offseason from that standpoint, because it’s been six and a half weeks that I’ve been dealing with the rehab process. The season went pretty long, obviously into February. It’s just now that I’m starting to feel like the offseason is happening. And I’m going to blink my eyes and the offseason is going to be over.”

Tom Brady, who has been rehabbing from surgery on his left knee, is expected to begin throwing footballs again next week. #Bucs #GoBucs https://t.co/M2dUr0Z8jh — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) May 14, 2021

It’s yet another testament to how incredibly tough Tom Brady is, that he was able to play a full 16-game season battling a knee injury.

In just a few months, he will be entering his 22nd NFL season.

[HODINKEE Radio]