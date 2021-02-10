Tom Brady’s Latest Social Media Post Is Going Viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept their victory celebration rolling well into Wednesday afternoon after this Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Among the most animated partygoers? Seven-time champion Tom Brady.

The 43-year-old quarterback seemed to be enjoying the moment as much as anyone as the Buccaneers hosted their socially distant parade on a fleet of boats on Wednesday. The unique celebration gave Tampa Bay a chance to let loose after their 31-9 blowout win this weekend.

While the party raged on, Brady shared a video on his Twitter account commemorating his seventh Super Bowl ring.

Take a look:

Yet another impressive effort from the legendary quarterback’s social media team.

The video clearly shows Brady looking as comfortable as ever hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the seventh time. The clip also confirms, once again, that the 21-year veteran will return next season, at the age of 44, to try and defend the Buccaneers title.

The decision to come back certainly isn’t shocking given Brady’s ability to still compete at the highest level. His talent was on full display throughout the year as he ranked in the top-5 among quarterbacks in passing yards (4,633) and touchdowns (40) during the regular season. Brady was also named Super Bowl MVP, making for a complete year filled with individual accolades and team success.

As a result of his nearly unbelievable 2020, Brady’s return in 2021 makes plenty of sense. The Buccaneers plan to hold onto most of the contributors from this team’s title run, so should be right in the mix next January.

But, before Brady and the rest of Tampa Bay turn their focus to next season, they’ll celebrate. With plenty of time for work in the coming months, the next few hours, or days, will be spent enjoying the championship.