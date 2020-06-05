Report: Tom Brady Already Becoming Leader Of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady was always going to become a team leader for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some are surprised with how quickly he’s taken over the team, considering all of the challenges this offseason has brought.

Brady just signed with the Buccaneers a few months ago. So far, he’s only been able to meet a fraction of his teammates, through workouts that he’s organized in the area. According to members of the team, who spoke to Mike Giardi of the NFL Network, he’s already taking major steps to become the leader of the team.

“Brady is the ‘Pied Piper’ of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Giardi said, during an NFL Network appearance. “This isn’t to disparage what Jameis Winston did there, but Brady is drawing all kinds of attention from his teammates for the energy that he’s bringing, not only in the workouts that he’s organized, but I’m told he’s lighting up the Zoom meetings.”

Jameis Winston was a big personality, and tried to port over the high-energy brand of leadership that served him so well at Florida State. Whether or not he was successful in that effort, the wins didn’t come. The team went 32-48 in the years after drafting Winston No. 1, with one winning season and no postseason appearances.

While other players might’ve waited until team activities could begin to get the process started, Tom Brady has been proactive in getting to know the guys in his new locker room.

“Intelligent questions, personality, engaging with teammates. This is exactly what they need. I was also told by another player, ‘Look, he’s not waiting. He’s aggressive. He’s becoming our leader right now even though we’re not together on a regular basis as a team in person.’ He has been able to do that, and that is quite impressive. This is something that I think all of the Buccaneers are looking forward to, when they finally get together on the field.”

The Buccaneers have talent to surround the legendary quarterback, and a very good offense-centric coach in Bruce Arians, whose plans for the 2020 scheme are discussed later in the clip. With Brady under center, they’ll look to snap a streak of 12 seasons without a playoff berth.

[Michael Giardi]