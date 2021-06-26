Tom Brady Responds To LeBron James Saying He’s Not “The GOAT”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a lot to say during his appearance on HBO’s The Shop. One of the topics he discussed was whether football players can be included in the conversation for greatest athlete of all time.

The reason that question came up is because LeBron James once said football players are disqualified from the G.O.A.T. debate because they don’t play both sides of the ball. That being said, the Los Angeles Lakers star does think Brady is the greatest football player ever.

As for James’ remark about football players not being allowed in the G.O.A.T. conversation, Brady shared his thoughts on that during this week’s edition of The Shop.

Brady took the high road and admit that he simply can’t do everything on the football field.

“I’m not a big comparison thing like that and it’s because really it just depends what style you like,” Brady said, via NFL.com. “You could say, well, you’re maybe the most accomplished. I would say, OK, yeah, I’ve won a lot of games, Super Bowls and so forth. But my style of play might not fit everybody else’s, what their view of what that position should be. I can really just be the best with the body that I was given. “There’s certain things that I certainly cannot do. And I have the awareness to realize, OK, I can’t do those things. You can’t do everyone else’s job. I can’t block, tackle, run, catch. I sure as hell can’t run. But I can throw the (expletive) out of the ball. So let me just do that, and let me do that really well. And if I can do that, then the team certainly can use me for that.”

Brady and James have a ton of respect for each other, so it’s not surprising that Brady had a humble response. While he may not be able to block or play defense, Brady has proven that he can drastically impact a game with his accuracy and football IQ. Time will tell if Tom Brady can continue to throw his way to success at this stage in his career. [NFL.com]