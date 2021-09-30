Tom Brady Had Short Response To Mac Jones Question

Most of the attention for Sunday’s New England Patriots–Tampa Bay Buccaneers game is on the return of Tom Brady. The rookie quarterback tasked with replacing him, Mac Jones, will play a major factor in the proceedings as well.

Jones is one of five first-round quarterbacks that now have three games under their belts. Like his contemporaries, it has been a rocky start for the former Alabama star.

He is completing 67.5-percent of his throws, which is solid, but has passed for just 737 yards (6.1 yards per attempt), and has just two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jones has answered plenty of questions about Tom Brady, naturally. Brady, however, hasn’t gotten many about Jones. Today, he did, and his answer was quite short.

“I haven’t seen him much at all,” Brady said, when asked about Mac Jones. It was a curt answer, but an understandable one.

While everyone wants to draw comparisons between the former and current New England Patriots QB1, Brady doesn’t have a ton of reason to watch the other team’s quarterback. Brady and Jones will never be on the field at the same time. They also haven’t played any common opponents at this point.

Perhaps Brady has turned on a Patriots game just to watch as a viewer, but it wouldn’t surprise at all if Brady was pretty occupied through the rest of his Sundays, even when he’s not actively playing in a game.

He’ll get a good look at Jones between drives, when he’s not speaking with his coaches and teammates about their own offense, of course. We’ll see if he has any more takeaways after Sunday night’s game.

[Ryan Spagnoli]