Tom Brady, Mac Jones Will Make NFL History On Sunday

In just a few days, Tom Brady will make his return to Foxboro for a battle against his former team: the New England Patriots.

Brady is hoping to join a very exclusive list of quarterbacks to defeat every NFL team. When he steps on the field Sunday night, he’ll be making NFL history, according to a report from Pro Football Talk.

Brady and Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones will combine for the largest age gap among competing quarterbacks in NFL history.

From Pro Football Talk:

Brady turned 44 on August 3, while Jones turned 23 on September 5. Brady is 21 years, one month and two days older than Jones. (Jones was actually born on the day of Brady’s first college start at Michigan.) Never before has there been an age difference of more than 21 years between two starting quarterbacks.

As Pro Football Talk noted later, that record likely won’t last very long. Later this season, Brady and the Buccaneers face off against the Chicago Bears. If Justin Fields starts for the Bears, they will set a new NFL record for the biggest age gap.

Even THAT record might not stand, though. Brady and the Buccaneers face off against the New York Jets. No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson is a few months younger than Fields.