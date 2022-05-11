Tom Brady Makes Decision On Phase 2 Of Workouts

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich made it clear that Tom Brady doesn't need to attend Phase 2 of their offseason program.

“I don’t need to see him,” Leftwich said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “We’ll be fine if he participates or not.”

Despite Leftwich's comments, Brady showed up to work this week. It's unclear how much work he got done though.

Last year, Brady was vocal about the NFL's offseason workout program being "overly competitive." Perhaps his stance on this matter has changed.

It's also possible Brady attended this week's workout program to help out the other quarterbacks on the Buccaneers' roster.

Regardless, it's safe to say Brady doesn't need any extra reps in May to feel comfortable about his ability to lead the Buccaneers. He has seen just about every offensive and defensive scheme in his career.

All that being said, the Buccaneers are most likely pleased that Brady is around the team this early in the offseason.