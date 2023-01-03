Look: Tom Brady Makes Decision On Damar Hamlin Charity

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In an effort to show their support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, people have been donating to his online toy drive fundraiser. Moments ago, Buccaneers star Tom Brady made a generous donation.

Brady came through with a $10,000 donation for Hamlin. What makes this development so heartwarming is that he's not the only player who sent a massive donation this Tuesday.

Several members of the Patriots, which includes Lawrence Guy, Brian Hoyer, Devin McCourty and Marcus Jones, submitted donations to Hamlin's fundraiser.

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton kicked things off with a $3,000 donation on Tuesday morning.

Hamlin was taken to a hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on the field.

The Bills provided an update on Hamlin's status earlier this afternoon.

"Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center," the team said. "We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far."

We're all wishing Hamlin a full recovery.