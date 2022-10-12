Tom Brady Makes Decision On Practice On Wednesday

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady's practice status on Wednesdays keeps changing as the season progresses.

Early in the year, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles announced that Brady would have every Wednesday off as a veteran "rest" day.

However, TB12 has already taken the field for some Wednesday sessions, though he missed last week with an injury designation.

Brady was out there today, and he was not listed on the injury report as being limited in any fashion, despite dealing with finger and shoulder issues recently.

Earlier this week, Bowles indicated that Brady would be practicing on some Wednesdays moving forward, depending on what was best for the team.

“It’s still early on in the season,” Bowles said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “We have some things we’re trying to get done right now. So we’re making sure that gets done before we get into all that.”

Tampa Bay (3-2) will face the 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.