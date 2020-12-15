Tom Brady Makes Honest Admission About His Play On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up a much-needed 26-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, despite the fact Tom Brady did not have a particularly strong game.

Brady completed 15-of-23 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns, which are rather ordinary numbers. Additionally, the future Hall of Famer, missed a couple of throws he usually makes in his sleep early in the game.

During an appearance on Westwood One radio tonight, Brady gave an honest self-assessment. He acknowledged he needs to up his game moving forward.

“I missed a couple throws early which set us back. We found a little more rhythm as the game went, but I’ve got to be locked in from the first snap of the game,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’ve got to make all those plays that I’m capable of making. That’s what the team is depending on me to do and that’s what I need to do as we go forward.”

The Bucs are 8-5 on the season with three winnable games ahead of them. They will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons this weekend.

Tampa Bay then heads to Michigan to face the Detroit Lions before returning home to meet the Falcons in the season’s final week.

It would be a nice sign for the postseason if Tom Brady strings together a couple of big performances down the stretch.