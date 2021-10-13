Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Antonio Brown Very Clear

Antonio Brown’s connection with Tom Brady most likely played a factor in him signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Though they haven’t spent a full season together, it sounds like their connection is only getting stronger.

During a new episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray on SiriusXM, Brady opened up about his relationship with Brown and the All-Pro wideout’s struggles off the field.

Brady admit that Brown is almost like a brother to him. He also said that Brown has put in the work to change who he is away from the gridiron.

“AB’s become like a brother to me,” Brady said, via NBC Sports. “Just to watch him, what’s happened over the course of his life the last 18 months, and to see kind of where he was at and where he’s at now, makes me so happy for him. He’s done the work. He’s put the work in. We’re all challenged in different ways on and off the field. Sometimes football comes really easy but the successes of football become a little more challenging to deal with. He’s really done an amazing job in his own life getting back to what the real purpose of it is.”

Hopefully, Brown is actually putting in the work behind the scenes. Two years ago, it seemed as if his NFL career was over due to his behavior off the field.

Brown is off to an excellent start this season, hauling in 20 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

Brady and Brown will try to keep the Buccaneers’ offense rolling this Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.