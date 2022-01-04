Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Antonio Brown Very Clear

Antonio Brown became the subject of intense scrutiny and ridicule following his on-field meltdown that saw him strip off his jersey and storm into the locker room in the middle of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets.

However, Tom Brady was one of the few that expressed empathy and compassion for the wide receiver after the weekend’s bizarre events.

Speaking to reporters after the game on Sunday, the Buccaneers quarterback encouraged those that were criticizing Brown to take a step back.

“I think everyone should… do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it…” Brady said. “…We all love him. We care about him deeply.”

In the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast on SiriusXM, Brady had the chance to expand upon his compassionate stance toward Brown. He again said that he hopes the Buccaneers wide receiver is able to overcome his issues and that he plans to support him along the way.

“I’ve known Antonio for a couple years now, you know, pretty closely,” Brady told Jim Gray, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “We’ve obviously been teammates and I would just say I love him, I care about him, and I have a lot of compassion. I have a lot of empathy for the things that are happening in his life. So it’s a lot of challenges we all face from time to time. I think the best thing is to have a support system, even outside of football, because again, yeah, we are football players, we’re athletes, we give everything we can on the field, but we also have off field lives, too. And I’m gonna continue to do everything I can to try to be a great friend and supportive to Antonio and the things he’s going through.”

Tom Brady addresses the Antonio Brown situation on the Let's Go! podcast, repeatedly referring to "the things he's going through." https://t.co/Xzn9rcBKXe — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 4, 2022

Brady, who said he didn’t know what had transpired with Brown until after the game, repeatedly referred to the issues that Brown is dealing with outside of football during the podcast. He didn’t get into specifics, but he did talk about how athletes have started to be more outspoken about their struggles with mental health over the last year.

Gray eventually said that Brady will surely “miss that not only as a teammate on the field but just as a football player, to see such a thing of beauty not being able to perform anymore, at least seemingly not being able to.”

The Buccaneers quarterback responded once again with one final message of support.

“Yeah, and I think it’s, again, I think for people on the outside looking in who aren’t familiar with all the, you know, normal aspects of what happens in a team, you know, it’s just, you wanna look at one situation and categorize something in a certain way,” Brady said. “And, you know, life isn’t like that. And for the guys on the team who are working hard every day to commit themselves to what our goals are, you know, we’ve gotta continue to focus on that. And Antonio is a great player and extremely talented player. And we all want the best for him. We really do. I think there’s a very supportive group of teammates and coaches, and it’s just a very difficult situation for everybody. I don’t think there’s a great way to sum anything up other than to say that he has a lot of supportive teammates. And I’m certainly one of them. I love him, and I’m always here for him.”

Time will tell if Brady follows up his words of support with actions that will help Brown work through the issues he’s reportedly dealing with.