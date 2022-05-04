Tom Brady Making History In Germany: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a pla in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady will be taking their act overseas to Germany this season.

Tampa Bay will face the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena in Munich on November 13. It will be the first NFL game ever played in Germany, and one of five the league will hold outside of the United States in 2022.

Having the GOAT take the field in a foreign country is pretty big news for the NFL as it continues to try to expand its international footprint. Brady is 3-0 outside of America, having won games in London with the Patriots in 2009 and 2012 and in Mexico City in 2017.

Not surprisingly, Brady playing in Europe is one of the major story lines on social media.

While Brady will be looking to move to 4-0 on foreign soil, the Bucs are trying to win for the first time in Europe as a team. Tampa Bay is 0-3 in London Games over the years.

Seattle, meanwhile, won its only contest in London in 2018, so the Seahawks are aiming to move to 2-0 beyond friendly American confines.