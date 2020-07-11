Tom Brady Has A Message For WR Randy Moss

Tom Brady has plenty of weapons in the Bucs’ passing game. But No. 12 still wants a former NFL legend to come out of retirement and sign with Tampa Bay.

Long-time Patriots QB Tom Brady made the shocking decision to leave Foxborough for the Sunshine State this off-season. Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

No. 12’s decision convinced TE Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and join the party in Tampa Bay. Could another retired former explosive play-maker choose to follow Gronkowski’s lead and sign with the Bucs?

Tom Brady is trying to recruit former teammate Randy Moss to come out of retirement, per Brady’s latest tweet. Although he’s clearly joking, a Bucs offense with Brady, Gronkowski, Moss, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would be unstoppable.

“Hey Randy [Moss], Bucs red would look good on you,” Brady wrote on Twitter. “Have a few snaps left?”

When @religionofsport asked me what I thought my greatest performance was, it was a no brainer. 2007 against @BuffaloBills. We scored 56 points & threw 4 touchdown passes to @RandyMoss. Hey Randy, Bucs red would look good on you! Have a few snaps left? 😉 #GreatnessCode @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/bmzhHJ60E8 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 10, 2020

Randy Moss isn’t going to come out of retirement. But you can never doubt Tom Brady’s impact in the NFL.

Rob Gronkowski couldn’t resist coming out of retirement because of No. 12. Brady and Gronk celebrated so many cherished moments over the years. Perhaps they can add a few more fond memories this upcoming season.

The new-look Buccaneers start the 2020 regular-season on Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome.