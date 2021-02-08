Tom Brady Had 3-Word Message For Teammates Leading Up To Sunday

When you’re Tom Brady heading into a Super Bowl, it is understandable that you would not only be confident in yourself but would want to transfer that confidence over to your teammates.

After Tampa Bay’s 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV last night, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette informed reporters about Brady’s motivational tactics in the week leading up to the game.

Apparently, the now seven-time Super Bowl champion texted all of his teammates at 11 p.m. every night last week, saying simply “We WILL win.”

Not surprisingly, he was right.

Leonard Fournette said all week long, Tom Brady was texting everyone at 11:00 at night saying, "We WILL win." — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 8, 2021

This story right here illustrates what continues to make Brady special. When you’re getting him, you’re not just getting the player on the field but also the ancillary benefits he brings to the table as a leader.

Even at age 43, Brady is outrageously focused and has a way of getting his teammates to buy in. I mean, he has Antonio Brown living in his house with him. How many other quarterbacks would do that?

Given how good Brady is at delivering on his word, we shouldn’t doubt him when he said last night that the Bucs would be back on the Super Bowl stage again.