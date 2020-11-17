Tom Brady Reveals Clear Mindset Heading Into Monday Night Game

Tom Brady suffered the worst loss of his NFL career the last time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played in primetime. Tampa Bay was crushed by New Orleans, 38-3, on Sunday Night Football earlier this month.

Tampa Bay rebounded this past weekend, demolishing the Carolina Panthers, 46-23. However, that was a 1 p.m. E.T. start. The Bucs still need to prove themselves in primetime.

Brady and Co. will have a chance to do that this week.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Brady told Jim Gray of Westwood One on Monday night that he’s out for revenge.

“They are huge games,” Brady said via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Every one at this time of year is very important. It’s not that they’re not important early in the year, it’s just that things crystallize as you get closer to the end of the season and every game becomes more important because there are fewer of them. This one in particular, the Rams, this is a very difficult opponent. . . .

“I’m happy we have the extra day to prepare. We’re playing at home and we’d like to go out there and play a lot better on prime time than we played . . . when we got our butts kicked against the Saints.”

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said this week that the Bucs will be practicing at night to better prepare for primetime.

The Bucs and the Rams are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday.