Tom Brady Names 1 Player Who Stood Out On Sunday

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady loves what running back Giovani Bernard did on Sunday against the Eagles.

He got the majority of the reps at running back due to Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones being hurt and did a stellar job. He finished with 44 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries while also catching five passes for 39 yards.

Brady says Gio Bernard had "a huge game for us" to step up into bigger role in first game back, with Fournette and Jones out. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 16, 2022

This could persuade head coach Bruce Arians to give him a good chunk of reps next weekend, even if Fournette and Jones are ready to go.

Coming into this game, the best game he had came on Oct. 31 against the Saints. He finished with 30 yards on two carries.

Before this game, Bernard only had 58 yards on eight carries but also had 123 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

It was domination from start to finish for Tampa Bay as the game was virtually over by halftime. The Bucs were up 17-0 at the break before they were up 31-0 going into the fourth quarter.

They’ll know their next opponent after Monday night’s Cardinals-Rams contest.