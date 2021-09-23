Tom Brady Names 2 Things Bucs Need To Focus On

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a picture-perfect 2-0 start to the 2021 season. In true Tom Brady fashion, though, he’s not going to settle with anything but the best.

Brady spoke with reporters on Thursday and named two things the Bucs need to work on in Week 3: consistency and attention to detail.

Tampa Bay almost ran the Atlanta Falcons off the field in Week 2, taking a 21-10 lead at the half. The Bucs let the Falcons creep back into the game in the third quarter, though. It was a 28-25 Tampa Bay lead heading into the fourth. Brady and the Bucs pulled away in the fourth by scoring 20 in the quarter.

Brady knows the Bucs can do better. They’ll have to be to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Tom Brady says Consistency and attention to detail are what @Buccaneers offense needs to focus on. “We’re never a finished product.”#GoBucs #nflnetwork — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) September 23, 2021

We will learn a ton about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams.

Matthew Stafford has played like the MVP so far this year. And the Rams defense might be the best in the NFL. Tom Brady will have his hands full.

Tampa Bay has been mightily impressive in its 2-0 start to the 2021 season, but it has yet to face a defense as talented as the Rams’. The Bucs offensive line will have to keep Brady upright and give him time in the pocket to come away with a win.

The Bucs take on the Rams in Los Angeles this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.