Tom Brady Names Greatest Tight End In NFL History

In the discussion of greatest tight ends in NFL history, names like Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates and Shannon Sharpe almost always make the cut. Tom Brady certainly respects those all-time greats, but he has another name in mind.

In perhaps the least surprising news of the entire NFL season, Brady thinks his longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski is the greatest tight end in NFL history.

“It’s been amazing to watch him perform,” Brady said. “He’s obviously the greatest tight end to ever play the game and still doing it. I think his ability to block in the run game, run routes in the pass game, win against smaller players, and then he’s very clutch. He comes up big in the biggest moments.”

Rob Gronkowski’s career has, in part, been frustrated by injuries. But he’s still put up insanely impressive numbers throughout his career. And you can’t look past his physical presence and insane athleticism.

The good thing for Gronkowski is he still has plenty of time to make his claim as best tight end of all-time. He and Brady still have a chance to win another Super Bowl this season. If he does – and continues to make a big impact – he’ll have an ever stronger argument.

