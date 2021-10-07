Tom Brady Names The Big “Key” For Success In NFL

There might not be anybody else who knows more about what it takes to be successful in the NFL than Tom Brady.

Brady has won seven Super Bowl titles and three MVP awards, owns countless records and has his team in the postseason every year. When he says something is a key to winning, people should listen.

This week, Brady addressed the growth he and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates have made. This is only the second season they have played as a group, and Brady said they will continue to get better as they get more reps together.

“You’re never a finished product in this sport, because every year is very different,” Brady said. “Opponents are different. Obviously, the conditions are different. Look at the crowd noises this year. We didn’t have one rainy game like that last year. We didn’t have one crowd-noise game last year.

“We’re still learning each other. Continuity’s the key in the NFL. We’ve only been together, a lot of us, for a year. I think we’re going to be making improvements until the day that we’re all not together.”

Considering the amount of success Brady and the Bucs have had thus far, the thought of them developing stronger chemistry and being better on the field is a scary one for the rest of the NFL.

Fresh off a 19-17 win in the rain in New England, the Bucs will host the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Their schedule is about to get pretty soft, at least on paper, and there’s a good chance Tampa could go the next two months losing no more than a game or two, if that.