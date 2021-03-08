Tom Brady Names Most ‘Dominant’ Athlete In His Family – It’s Not Him

Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion with nearly every NFL passing record. But despite being the greatest QB in NFL history, he doesn’t seem convinced that he’s the most dominant athlete in his own family.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB retweeted a video of his niece, Maya Brady, hitting a homerun for the UCLA Softball team. He was so impressed by what Maya did that he declared that she is “the most dominant athlete in the Brady family.”

“Maya Brady, the most dominant athlete in the Brady family… by far!” Brady wrote.

Maya Brady is the daughter of Tom Brady’s older sister Maureen Brady, who was a softball star at Fresno State. She has another uncle with superb ball skills though: Former Boston Red Sox All-Star Kevin Youkilis.

That must make for some very fun Thanksgiving dinner conversations.

Maya Brady is carving her own path in the softball world though. She earned Softball America Freshman Player of the Year honors in 2020 and earned Player of the Year honors while she was in high school.

If one of Tom Brady’s relatives is already this good, it bodes pretty well for his own kids if they choose to go into sports.

We’re already seeing Peyton Manning’s nephew Arch Manning emerge as one of the top high school prospects of all-time. It would be pretty cool to see Brady try and one-up his longtime rival by having one of his own family members emerge as an NFL star.