Tom Brady Names The 1 Problem With Derek Jeter’s Mansion

Tom Brady was the topic of conversation in the NFL today due to his appearance on Howard Sterns’s show on SiriusXM radio. He shed light on his fallout in New England and decision to sign with Tampa Bay.

During the interview with Stern, the six-time Super Bowl champion addressed his living situation in Florida. Brady is staying at Derek Jeter’s 32,000 sq. foot mansion in the Tampa area.

The mansion that Brady is living in at the moment is pretty incredible, but that doesn’t mean it’s flawless. Apparently, there’s one minor issue with the mansion.

Brady revealed that he’s still getting used to living in a house that fans can directly reach. Back in Massachusetts, he basically had a fortress that blocked off fans.

Here’s the issue that Brady has with Jeter’s mansion, via the New York Post:

“I forgot people could drive up to your house. Here they can pull right up to the back of the house,” Brady said. “Derek did a pretty good job of screening it. I am a little bit of an introvert. I feel like my house is my place I can relax. When you are outside the house, you understand everything with being me. … In the backyard there’s a lot of boats that have pulled up and people at the front.”

Since @TomBrady is renting Derek Jeter’s house, that technically makes the @Yankees great his landlord. “Let’s say the washing machine breaks – does Jeter have to come over and fix it?” @HowardStern asked. Hear the interview FREE on @SIRIUSXM: https://t.co/uYGxSKgsKz pic.twitter.com/YDc5aID01g — Stern Show (@sternshow) April 8, 2020

Hopefully, the fans in Tampa don’t drive Brady crazy over the next few months.

Just like Brady is getting acclimated to his new mansion, the sports world is slowly accepting that Tampa Bay is the new home of arguably the greatest to ever play quarterback.

We’ll have the chance to see Brady suit up for the Buccaneers this fall.