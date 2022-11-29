Tom Brady Names The 1 Thing Worse Than Losing

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady is one of the most intense competitors in the NFL, maybe all-time. It is obvious by now that the guy hates to lose.

But, Brady shared on the newest episode of his "Let's Go! Podcast," there's one thing worse than losing: not even being in the game.

Via Joe Bucs Fan:

“Look, losing is hard for all of us, but I’d rather lose and play than not play at all,” Brady said. “I love playing. I love competing. I love trying to be a little bit better every day. I love going out there with a sense of purpose to try to get better. And ultimately, I love trying to play at a championship level for my teammates. … And obviously there’s challenges every year. Everybody has unique challenges, you know, on and off the field. You work as hard as you can with the circumstances that are presented before you. We’re just going to keep fighting 'til the end and we’ll be measured by, again, by what happens over the course of a long season.”

The Bucs lost a heartbreaker on Sunday, blowing a 17-10 fourth quarter lead to the Browns before eventually falling in overtime. Tampa Bay is now 5-6 on the season but remains tied for first place in the NFC South.

Brady made it clear tonight that losing feels "like your soul is being sucked out of you" but his comments on not playing feeling worse make sense. After all, the guy unretired in the offseason, is still playing in the NFL at age 45 and has said he has no intention of stepping away anytime soon.

He lives to compete.