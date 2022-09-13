Tom Brady Names The 2 Most Important Things In His Life

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to facing the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Tom Brady revealed his main priorities during the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast.

Brady, 45, made it abundantly clear that football and family are the most important things in his life.

"Football and family has always been the most important thing to me so it's a good time of year," Brady said, via People.

Brady also responded to Jim Gray's hilarious comment about him only finding peace when he's being chased by 300-pound defensive lineman.

"I hope that's not the only place I find it because that's a brutal way to go after a long period of time, to have that. But there is a simplicity to life when you're in football season because there's a rhythm to it."

Brady didn't light up the boxscore in the Buccaneers' season opener, throwing for 212 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

The Buccaneers did start off the season with a win, which is all that matters to Brady.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers will take on the New Orleans Saints in an NFC South thriller.