Tom Brady Names What’s Been ‘Really Tough’ About Time With Bucs

For the first time in his NFL career, Tom Brady finds himself on a team other than the New England Patriots. That means he also has to learn a new offense.

Playbook-wise, Brady had mastered pretty much everything he needed to know with the Patriots over the last two decades. He knew the team’s offense like the back of his hand.

However, now the 43-year-old legend has had to dig into a new system, complete not necessarily with foreign plays or concepts, but with different terminology. Even for a quarterbacking maestro like Brady, that can be a challenge.

This afternoon, Brady admitted having to adjust to a fresh playbook has been “really tough.”

“It’s been different having the opportunity over this time to move and to, for example, study my playbook — I mean I really haven’t had to do that in 19 years, so you forget, ‘Man, that’s really tough,’ like all of the different terminologies,” Brady said Thursday, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “You’re going back a very long time in my career to really have to put the mental energy in like I did. I have to work at it pretty hard physically, still. I put a lot of time and energy into making sure I’m feeling good in order to perform at my best, but mentally I think that’s been the thing that’s obviously had its challenges.”

Compounding matters has been the fact Brady has not had a typical offseason of preparation. He had no OTAs and was forced to try and build rapport with his new teammates in private workouts.

Even typical discussions between Brady, head coach Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich that would have taken place months ago are being held now.

As Tom Brady continues to adjust and learn in Tampa, he said COVID has made things more difficult. He said conversations that would have normally happened in April he’s having now. That's challenging. Brady said all you can do is adjust to the situation and do the best you can — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 6, 2020

Overall, we would think if anyone can overcome these obstacles, it would be Tom Brady. The man has forgotten more about playing quarterback than most guys have ever known.

Still, it is refreshing sometimes to see that even the best at their profession need to freshen up on things every so often.