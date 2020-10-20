Tom Brady Narrates Epic World Series Hype Video Ahead Of Game 1

Tom Brady has a message for his fellow Tampa Bay team, the Rays, ahead of Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday evening. In short, “bring it home.”

Brady knows what it takes to win a championship. He’s done it six times, all six coming with the New England Patriots. He’s now hoping the Rays can begin some championship momentum for Tampa by winning the World Series.

“I know what I’ll be watching tonight…and who I’ll be cheering for,” Brady said on Twitter. “Let’s go @RaysBaseball…bring it home!”

The Tampa Bay quarter also shared an incredible hype video – in which he narrates – previewing the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays. Take a look in the video below.

As expected, Red Sox fans are having a tough time seeing Tom Brady cheer for a team outside of Boston. The former Patriots quarterback attended plenty of Boston games over the years and the city of Boston as a whole saw plenty of championship success while Brady was in New England.

But it looks like that same championship luck is heading to either Los Angeles or Tampa Bay. The Dodgers have an opportunity to bring the city of Los Angeles its second professional sports championship in the past month following the Lakers’ NBA Finals series win over the Heat.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is the new home of the Stanley Cup trophy after the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars in six games last month. The Rays are hoping to start a championship streak in Tampa.

First pitch of Game 1 of the World Series featuring the Dodgers and Rays is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET on FOX.