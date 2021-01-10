Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced in the opening round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay took down Washington, 31-23, at FedEx Field on Saturday evening. The Buccaneers didn’t win by as big of a margin as expected – Washington started Taylor Heinicke in replacement of an injured Alex Smith at quarterback – but a win in the playoffs is all that matters.

Brady played very well, throwing for 381 yards and two touchdowns on 22 of 40 passing against the tough Washington defense.

While Brady was praised for his on-field performance, that’s not the only thing people were talking about on social media. NBC’s Brady graphic went viral on Twitter, too.

Check this out:

Wow. The gentleman on the right is younger. pic.twitter.com/C6TJqevPgm — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) January 10, 2021

Yes, the gentleman on the right – former quarterback George Blanda – is supposed to come across as younger than Tom Brady in that graphic.

Now, it’s possible that the photo of Blanda was taken toward the end of his career, when he was a couple of years older, but still.

It’s wild that those two quarterbacks are supposed to be roughly the same age.

“One smoked cigs on the sidelines and the other hasn’t had a carb since 03’…” one fan joked.

“As soon as Brady starts kicking FGs (straight on), then I’ll start thinking he’s legit,” another fan added.

“Brady will look better than Blanda when he’s freaking 80 years old,” one fan added.

Brady does look incredibly good for his age, but all that matters right now is his on-field performance. And that’s still pretty great, too.