Tom Brady’s Net Worth: Buccaneers Star QB Among Richest Athletes

In addition to being a six-time Super Bowl champion and being married to a supermodel, Tom Brady is loaded. The Buccaneers’ quarterback’s net worth is ranked high among the richest athletes in the world.

According to Forbes’ most-recent ranking of the highest-paid athletes, the 43-year-old Brady earned $45 million last year, the 21st-most of any sportsman or woman. Over the last 20 years, Brady has netted more than $200 million in career earnings during his time with the Bucs and New England Patriots.

As of last January, Fox Business estimated Brady’s net worth at $180 million. As astounding as that may seem, consider the fact his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, is said to be worth more than double that. Estimates put Bundchen’s reported net worth at $400 million, meaning the couple together is worth more than a half a billion dollars.

With all of that money, both Brady and Gisele have been able to put together a nice life for themselves and their children. The couple has two kids together, while Brady also has a son from a previous relationship.

Now that we’ve discussed some of Brady’s family life and the combined wealth of he and his wife, let’s take a deeper dive into just how the quarterback has arrived at his own substantial net worth.

NFL contract

This offseason, Brady’s decision to leave the New England Patriots stunned the sports world. For two decades, Brady had led New England to unprecedented success.

When it came time for Brady to pick a new team, he ultimately wound up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which immediately shifted the balance of power in the AFC and NFC.

Tampa Bay added Brady to the fold with a two-year deal worth $50 million, all of which is guaranteed. He’ll received $30 million in base salary and $20 million in roster bonuses over the next two seasons.

Real Estate/House

If you’re going to move from New England to Florida, you can’t do that without a new house. As of last month, Brady was reportedly closing in on purchasing a $7.5 million mansion in Tampa. Prior to that, they were renting at Derek Jeter’s Tampa mansion.

Back in 2014, Brady and Gisele sold their Brentwood, Calif., estate to rap mogul Dr. Dre for a whopping $40 million. The pair also put their Massachusetts mansion on the market for almost $40 million last year, though they later dropped the asking price and eventually took the home off the market due to COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the real estate market.

Additionally, the pair have owned and sold property in New York City, further boosting their individual and collective portfolios.

Endorsements/Business Ventures

You don’t win six world championships and earn consideration as the G.O.A.T without landing a few high-priced endorsements along the way. Brady has lent his visage to Ugg, GAP, Aston Martin, Tag Heuer, Under Armour, Molecule Mattresses, Upper Deck and Foot Locker.

Brady became the first quarterback to sign with Under Armour back in 2010. While Brady wears a swoosh on his uniform on Sundays–the NFL is sponsored by Nike–his Under Armour deal includes gear, shoes and other workout gear.

In 2019, Brady reportedly earned $14 million from all of his endorsement deals. Additionally, he has been pushing his TB12 lifestyle and health business in recent years. Through TB12, Brady sells health food, supplements, apparel, equipment and other merchandise.

What’s next?

Incredibly, 20 years after being selected with the 199th overall pick of the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, Tom Brady is showing no signs of slowing down. On the contrary, he’s actually playing better this season than he had during the end of his time with the Patriots.

During his tenure in New England, Brady reached a height that few, if any other quarterbacks have ascended to. However, his play in Tampa Bay has also been excellent, as Brady has made good use of a strong group of playmakers and stout offensive line.

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady has the team off to a 5-2 start. He’s completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 1,910 yards, 18 touchdowns and only four interceptions thus far in 2020.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks that despite his age, Brady is still the best quarterback in football when his line gives him the time to go to work in the pocket.

“If they protect him, which they have, he is the best quarterback in football. That’s still the case for Tom Brady,” Orlovsky said recently. “When he is protected, he’s the best quarterback in football. Because here’s the thing, there’s not a throw in a situation he can not make. There’s not a defense he has not seen.”

Brady should still have a few more money-making years left in him in the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see how he transitions when his playing days are over.