Tom Brady Reveals His NFC Championship Game Message

It is hard for a player with the success and longevity of Tom Brady to experience truly new things in the NFL, but this year has brought plenty of those. In his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has the team in the NFC Championship Game, obviously the first of his career after two decades in the AFC with the New England Patriots.

Tampa will hit the road to face likely MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this weekend at Lambeau Field. The Bucs hosted the Packers earlier this year, blasting them 38-10. While there are plenty of people who think Tampa Bay can win again, few think it’ll be the same kind of lopsided affair.

Playing at Lambeau in the dead of winter isn’t easy on anyone, and it will be a pretty new experience for Brady. Because of the Patriots’ dominance, Brady didn’t play many playoff games on the road. According to ProFootballTalk, he’s played just eight on the road in his career, though this postseason has the Buccaneers traveling the country. Tampa won the Wild Card game at the Washington Football Team, and then finally knocked off the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome for the first time in three tries this past weekend.

“Let’s keep that streak going,” Brady said to Buccaneers.com. “That would be pretty sweet. Let’s get another one. We’re going to be challenged to get it because we’re going up against a great football team.”

"For one reason or another, we've just done a good job [on the road]." 🗣️: @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/4yz2hWUiMG — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 20, 2021

Tom Brady and the Bucs have now won seven straight games away from home, dating back to Oct. 25. The last road loss came on Oct. 8, a 20-19 defeat at the Chicago Bears.

With the Patriots, Brady won nine of the 13 AFC Championship Games that he played in. He was 3-3 in the six road games on that list, dating back to his first year as starter in 2001.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Green Bay Packers kicks off at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.