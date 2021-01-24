Tom Brady Is Getting Criticized For His Postgame Move

Tom Brady is off to Super Bowl No. 10. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers, 31-26, at Lambeau Field on Sunday evening.

It was an up-and-down game for Brady. The six-time Super Bowl champion threw for more than two hundred yards and two touchdowns in the first half. However, he had a tough second half, throwing three interceptions.

Green Bay was unable to capitalize on Brady’s mistakes, though. The Buccaneers’ defense held strong in the second half, pulling out a win.

Brady is facing some criticism for how he handled himself after the win. The Buccaneers quarterback appeared to be the only person on the stage not wearing a mask. Brady was being interviewed by FOX, which probably played a role, but he didn’t appear to be wearing one as he ran off the field, either.

Social media is calling out Brady for not wearing a mask.

Would it kill Brady to put on a mask? — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) January 24, 2021

So every Buccaneers team member wears a mask except for Tom Brady? Wrong message to the public now. — Jon Solomon (@JonSolomonAspen) January 24, 2021

Brady isn't wearing a mask. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2021

Brady was interviewed by FOX on the stage with his teammates and coaches after the win.

"Who would have thought, a home Super Bowl for us… but we did it!" – @Buccaneers QB @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/jMAAfW80sg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 24, 2021

The Buccaneers are now off to the Super Bowl, where they will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills.

Kickoff at the AFC Championship Game is set for 6:40 p.m. E.T. on CBS.