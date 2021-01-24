The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tom Brady Is Getting Criticized For His Postgame Move

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after the game.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates after their 31 to 26 win over the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is off to Super Bowl No. 10. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers, 31-26, at Lambeau Field on Sunday evening.

It was an up-and-down game for Brady. The six-time Super Bowl champion threw for more than two hundred yards and two touchdowns in the first half. However, he had a tough second half, throwing three interceptions.

Green Bay was unable to capitalize on Brady’s mistakes, though. The Buccaneers’ defense held strong in the second half, pulling out a win.

Brady is facing some criticism for how he handled himself after the win. The Buccaneers quarterback appeared to be the only person on the stage not wearing a mask. Brady was being interviewed by FOX, which probably played a role, but he didn’t appear to be wearing one as he ran off the field, either.

Social media is calling out Brady for not wearing a mask.

Brady was interviewed by FOX on the stage with his teammates and coaches after the win.

The Buccaneers are now off to the Super Bowl, where they will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills.

Kickoff at the AFC Championship Game is set for 6:40 p.m. E.T. on CBS.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.