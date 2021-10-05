Tom Brady Offers More Details On Bill Belichick Postgame Meeting

Tom Brady outlasted Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in his first ever game against his former franchise this pat Sunday. A rainy night in Foxborough created somewhat of a messy match-up, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to squeak out a 19-16 victory and improve to 3-1 on the year.

The Sunday Night Football game was one of the most highly anticipated regular season games in the history of the league because of Brady’s previous connection to New England. After having played for the Patriots for two decades, many wondered what sort of fanfare would accompany his return to Gillette Stadium and how his former organization would receive him after he left for the Bucs.

All eyes were on Brady and Belichick postgame as the two shared a meaningful hug at midfield. The former quarterback and head coach pairing then reportedly met in the Buccaneers locker room for over 20 minutes.

Brady revealed some additional details of his locker room conversation with Belichick and seemed very glad to have caught up with his old head coach.

“For 20 years I basically saw him every day, and since I left New England, we’ve just never seen each other face-to-face. It was nice to catch up and exchange just some different thoughts that we had been having,” Brady said on his podcast Tuesday, per Mike Giardi of NFL Network.

The 44-year-old quarterback also called the meeting a “good way to end the night.”

Tom Brady offered more insight on his 20 minute talk with Belichick (via his podcast). "For 20 years I basically saw him every day, & since I left NE we’ve just never seen each other face-to-face. It was nice to catch up & exchange just some diff thoughts that we had been having" — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 5, 2021

Fans will never know exactly what was said between Brady and Belichick, but it sounds like the meeting went extremely well. Not only was the conversation amicable, but the two legendary figures were able to catch up like old friends.

Sunday’s game in Foxborough will likely be the first, and last time that Brady gets to play against the Patriots. At 44 years old, he’d need to play for at least a few more seasons before Tampa Bay takes on New England again.

Even if he doesn’t get another chance to play in Gillette Stadium, Brady will surely be back when his career is finished and the Patriots honor him as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game of football.