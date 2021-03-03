Tom Brady Offers Update After Offseason Knee Surgery

Reports have been circulating for a while that Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady needed surgery on his knee following Super Bowl LV. But apparently, he managed to get that surgery without most of us even hearing about it.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the reigning Super Bowl MVP announced that he has already undergone knee surgery. He confirmed that he is currently rehabbing (which he joked “gives him something to do” until next season).

“I actually had knee surgery, so I’m kind of rehabbing now, which is giving me something to do, although I’d much rather be kind of staying active like I normally do,” Brady said.

The full extent of the surgery Brady got on his knee is unknown though. Some reports have deemed it minor, while others have said it’s more than a simple cleanup.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians recently noted that Brady will likely be out until June.

We couldn't make you wait for tonight's chat with the GOAT. So here's @TomBrady revealing what was (or wasn't!) going through his mind when he decided to toss the Lombardi Trophy to his teammates ON ANOTHER BOAT. Hit the link for the full interview! https://t.co/RCoQoBRxIg pic.twitter.com/TvWQi4HS1e — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 3, 2021

Tom Brady’s knee didn’t seem to be bothering him during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl celebration a few short weeks ago. So whatever he got must have happened after that.

Unless, of course, Brady somehow got the knee surgery during the playoffs and managed to play through the Super Bowl anyway. That would be an achievement on par with some of the gutsiest performances of all-time.

At any rate, Brady appears to be on track to play his 22nd NFL season. And everything we saw in 2020 indicates that there won’t be a significant drop-off in his production.

TB12 is still going strong.