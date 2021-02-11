Tom Brady Will Undergo Minor Offseason Surgery

After winning the Super Bowl, Tom Brady will shift his attention to the offseason, which will include the 43-year-old quarterback going under the knife.

According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, Brady will have a minor “clean up” procedure done on his left knee. Brady could be seen wearing a sleeve on the knee during the Bucs’ Super Bowl boat parade yesterday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the issue Brady is having repaired is something that cropped up during the season and unrelated to yesterday’s partying.

Bucs fans can relax and know that their QB didn’t injure himself day drinking on the water.

From an injury suffered during the season… not on the boat. 🛳 https://t.co/xX5KA8hNmc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2021

Whatever knee problem Brady had to work through, it didn’t affect his performance late in the year. We’d also anticipate a speedy recovery, given how much attention Brady pays to his healthy and staying in shape.

Also, if Brady was able to win a Super Bowl at less than 100 percent, that’s a scary thought for opposing teams heading into 2021.

The GOAT doesn’t seem like he’ll be slowing down any time soon.