Look: Tom Brady Appears To Be Enjoying His Offseason

It’s good to be Tom Brady.

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback agreed to a new contract. Brady, 43, is coming off a Super Bowl season, as he led the Bucs to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs for his seventh NFL championship.

Brady will reportedly make a lot of money in 2021.

“Tom Brady’s new contract with the Bucs is another two-year, $50 million deal, but $41.075M is due in 2021 and just $8.925M in 2022, per source. The deal once again includes postseason incentives, and there are three voidable years, lowering his cap number in 2021 to $9.075M,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Brady now gets to enjoy his offseason knowing his future in Tampa Bay is secure.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback appeared to do just that on Saturday. Brady was spotted on the beach throwing passes to Miami business mogul David Grutman and soccer legend David Beckham.

Brady’s throws weren’t great there, but hey, the man is on the beach and he’s coming off knee surgery.

As everyone knows, the throws will probably be there when it matters most.