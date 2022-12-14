Tom Brady On Pace To Set New NFL Record

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady is still on pace to break a couple of records even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has not had a strong season.

Through 13 games, Brady has attempted 579 passes and completed 381. If he keeps up that pace over the next four weeks, he'll own the NFL single-season marks for most attempts and completions.

"That puts him on pace for 498 completions on 757 passes for a 17-game season. Both of those totals would be new NFL single-season records," wrote Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.

Brady already owns the single-season high for completions with 485, which he set last year, so if he tops that number, he'll just be breaking his own record.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is still the NFL's all-time single-season passing attempts leader. Stafford threw the ball 727 times in 16 games with the Detroit Lions in 2012.

Brady will continue his pursuit of these benchmarks when he takes on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.